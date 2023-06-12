6PM UPDATE:

5:30PM UPDATE:

5PM UPDATE:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- As a cold front continues to make its way through the southeast, showers and storms will continue to pop up to the south of the front. Some of these storms may become strong later this evening, but the severe weather threat remains to our south.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-80s. Day-time heating will produce isolated showers and storms beginning tomorrow afternoon.

Starting early Wednesday morning we are WEATHER AWARE as multiple MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) move through the area.

First Round: 5AM-10AM

Second Round: 2PM- 6PM

Storms will begin again early Thursday with multiple rounds. The first round will begin just after midnight and last through most of the morning. Later that afternoon, day-time heating will cause more storms to build.

Storms will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week. By midweek, flooding and flash flooding will become a concern. Temperatures will stay near average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.