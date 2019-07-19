Storms help to douse the heat

The bottom line is that we have tapped moisture from remnants of Barry and coupled this into our daytime heating and we gain better opportunities for rainfall and storms.

Sunday and Monday the surface high pressure gains more control and we back off of coverage for rainfall but not completely out, just the heat will creep back into the lower to mid 90s.

And now here comes the surprise cool front for late July, with not too many complaints for Tuesday and Wednesday the front stalls out across the region. This will add more instability along the front north and south, depending upon how far it may travel. The good news is that the clouds and showers will keep us into the mid to upper 80s.

Late week the front washes out and we can expect just isolated pop-up showers and storms to fire-up across the region.

Our year to date average rainfall is about -1.69″ deficit but the last several weeks we are closing that gap at +1,24″ since June but not everyone is in the black. June was hot with 20+ days 90° or above.