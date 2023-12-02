Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a showers moving through this Saturday morning. Storms lifting from the south will move in later this morning into the early afternoon hours. While the severe weather threat is low, these storms could still bring heavy rain with areas south of Columbus seeing up to two inches.

Showers and storms will linger throughout the day on Sunday before drying out later that night. Clouds will quickly move out by Monday morning, leaving passing clouds for the start of the week. Breezy conditions will linger Monday, as gusts reach up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Heading toward next week, drier and cooler conditions are on the way. Behind the storm system, temperatures drop back into the 40s by Monday morning and into the mid 30s by Thursday. Highs will cool back off into the 50s by Wednesday.