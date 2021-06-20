Storms not gone yet as front arrives Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tropical Depression Claudette continues to lift out of the Georgia helping for the clouds to break over east Alabama and Columbus. The remainder of Father’s Day will be very nice in comparison to how we started the weekend, but the rainfall chances aren’t gone completely from your First Alert Forecast.

By Monday morning a few more clouds will be back with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and more isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible even though Claudette has exited. These showers and storms will be influenced by an approaching cold front which looks to bring a washout as it arrives Tuesday.

Cold front arrives on Tuesday bringing scattered to widespread showers and storms to the News 3 viewing area. We will need to watch for a few stronger storms as the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 1 risk for southeast Georgia.

Once the cold front is through, we see rainfall chances come down to more of a stray or sporadic storm driven by daytime heating. Temperatures are well below average through the forecast period with temperatures back near 90ºF by Saturday.