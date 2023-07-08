Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry for the first half of our Saturday, but we will have to begin watching storm moving in from Alabama later this afternoon. Models currently have this system breaking up as it moves into the News 3 area later this evening, however these storms could still be strong. These storms will fizzle out overnight, leaving us clear for the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s later this afternoon.

Sunday afternoon we will need to keep an eye on another round of storms that will be moving through the southeast that afternoon. The entire News 3 area currently has a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) with our primary threats being hail and damaging winds.

The remainder of the 7 day forecast will be unsettled with multiple rounds of showers and storms. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to continued cloud cover and rain.