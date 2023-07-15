Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry but humid this Saturday morning as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 70s. We will be watching a system moving through Alabama that will bring showers and storms later this afternoon. One or two of these storms may be strong. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s but feel like temperatures will be close to 100 degrees.

Showers and storms will linger into Sunday morning, but we will see clearer conditions as we head into tomorrow afternoon. Highs will once again be in the low to mid 90s.

Heading into next week, an area of high pressure will settle over the southeast. This will cause temperatures to ramp up into the upper 90s by Tuesday and some of us may see the century mark Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will return Friday when a cold front moves through the southeast. This could bring showers and storms for our weekend next week, and cool temperatures slightly.