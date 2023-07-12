Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This evening we are tracking storms that are building south and west and the movement has been rather slow building ahead of this line. There may be some weakening but air mass storms can easily be present later tonight. Some heat index values are approaching 103 degrees.

Staying dry overnight as temperatures will dip into the mid 70s. Tomorrow afternoon we will be watching scattered storms pop up later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s again but with high humidity, feel like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Through the weekend we will stay unsettled with multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Conditions will dry out as we head towards the middle of next week. Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up by next Wednesday as readings reach into the mid to upper 90s. With humid conditions still lingering, heat index values will stay in the upper nineties and triple digits.