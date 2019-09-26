Stray shower possible today, still staying in the middle 90s.

Calm and sunny this morning but a cold front will move across the area later this afternoon and evening, this will kick up a chance for a few isolated showers and storms out ahead of it. Not everyone will see a shower today but the simple fact that we have a chance is enough to cheer about, highs today will still be in the middle 90s with it feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Don’t expect a cool down behind the front, lower humidity will be present but high temperatures on Friday will still be in the middle 90s. A small chance for a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon as well.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions look to persist into the weekend and early next week.