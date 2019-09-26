Stray shower possible today, still staying in the middle 90s.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Calm and sunny this morning but a cold front will move across the area later this afternoon and evening, this will kick up a chance for a few isolated showers and storms out ahead of it. Not everyone will see a shower today but the simple fact that we have a chance is enough to cheer about, highs today will still be in the middle 90s with it feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Don’t expect a cool down behind the front, lower humidity will be present but high temperatures on Friday will still be in the middle 90s. A small chance for a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon as well.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions look to persist into the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss