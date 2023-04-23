Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This morning, temperatures cooler again with lows in the upper 40s. Staying dry for most of the day with only a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s again. Late tonight a few stray showers are possible.

These showers will clear before your Monday morning commute. Readings tomorrow will be slightly cooler as temperatures struggle to get out of the lower 70s.

The First Alert forecast will become more unsettled heading further into next week. Showers and storms begin Tuesday evening, with the heaviest rain moving through Wednesday and Thursday. These conditions will linger into next weekend.

Temperatures will remain stable through the week, as afternoon highs stay in the 70s.