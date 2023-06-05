Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry earlier today, but later this afternoon a few stray showers will begin to pop up. These showers will begin to fizzle out after sun set. Readings today once again near average with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Stray showers and storms will be possible every day through Thursday, when a front begins to move through that evening. With the passage of this front, scattered storms will begin Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be near average through Wednesday. Following the passage of the front on Thursday, readings will briefly cool on Friday but will quickly rebound this weekend.