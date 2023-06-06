6PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This evening temperatures warmed into the upper 80s and even lower 90s. A few showers will be possible until sunset, when cooler temperatures help to calm shower activity.

The storm off the Halifax coast is a stalled-out Nor’easter and as it spins off the Canadian coast, the air circulates a strong cold front.

This front will soar south into our region Thursday afternoon but by the time the front arrives here locally, temperatures will not be impacted much but the dynamics of this system will trigger afternoon storms across east central Alabama and west central Georgia.

A few of these storms Thursday may be locally strong, and a few may elevate (severe) with damaging winds. The air mass behind this will dry and make way for another super weekend ahead. Temperatures will stay near average or into the upper 80s-to-90-degree range, with overnight lows behind the front dipping back into the lower 60s.