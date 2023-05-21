Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying dry early this morning, but the chance of rain will return later this afternoon. The front that passed through late last night will stall to our southeast, and leave us with a chance for stray showers later this afternoon.

Tomorrow, readings will begin to cool off for the start of this week as highs struggle to reach into the upper 70s. Widespread showers will be expected Monday, and another round of scattered storms will be possible Tuesday, primarily across our southern counties, as todays front stalls to our south.

Late next week, conditions will be drier as this low pressure system finally pushes out. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s by Thursday.