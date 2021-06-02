Stray showers this afternoon until rain chances increase for the next several days

The radar forecast calls for a couple of stray showers through the afternoon, but these will have dissipated by the evening hours.

By tomorrow afternoon/night, we could see precipitation chances increase to bring us more developed showers and even thunderstorms due to a weak surface cold front. This trend will continue Friday, the weekend, and into next week as well.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the average range of high 80’s with dew points in the 60’s for the foreseeable future.

Forecast rainfall totals for Friday-Wednesday are trending low and could range anywhere from a quarter inch to one inch.