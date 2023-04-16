Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A few stray showers early this Sunday morning, but conditions will dry later this afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal will readings in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning cooling off with morning lows in the upper 40s. Readings will warm again to seasonable temperatures in the afternoon.

The weather will remain pleasant for the majority of the school week with sunny skies. Temperatures will start a warming trend Tuesday by heating almost 10 degrees into the lower 80s. By Wednesday readings will be in the upper 80s.

Our next chance for rain will move in late this week. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday and will last well into the weekend. Rain and continued cloud cover will help drop our temperatures back down into the 70s Saturday.