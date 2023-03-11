Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After waking up almost 15 degrees colder this morning with a few of us dipping into the 30s, readings will warm into the 70s this afternoon. Conditions will sunny with a few passing clouds throughout the day.

Enjoy the sunshine today, because storm will move back into the forecast tomorrow. We are Weather Aware starting tomorrow morning as two waves of storms move through the News 3 area. The first will move through Sunday morning (7AM). The primary threat with this first round will be damaging winds. Sunday afternoon a second round of storms will quickly follow. These storms will be stronger than the first round of storms, and our primary threats include damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Following these storms, readings will drop into the 30s Tuesday morning and these below average temperatures will continue through Wednesday. Conditions will remain clear until Friday morning, when storms return to our forecast.