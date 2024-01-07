Sunday and most of Monday will be looking good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 50s, then comes Storm System #1.

Late Monday we’ll start to see some showers approach the region from the south and west. These won’t be of concern, but after midnight, the severe threat window opens, first to our west. We will be WEATHER AWARE!!!

Monday Severe Weather threat area.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the biggest severe weather threats to our South, however that may change. The threats could go further south, which would be in our favor, but if the threat moves further north, it puts us under a greater risk for severe weather. Also, there are a number of small scale features yet to be determined, and we may not know those until the morning of the event. Just make sure you have several ways to get Watches and Warnings.

Tuesday Severe Weather threat area.

One thing we’ll have to keep an eye on is any storms that pop up ahead of the main line. Those can not only pose a damaging wind threat, but a tornado threat as well. Keep in mind too, winds Tuesday morning, especially ahead of the squall line will be really blowing. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts possibly as high as 45 mph. That can bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.

This is based off of current model data. The timing and intensity may change.

By 9am, the main squall line should be moving through the Chattahoochee Valley. With this main squall line, we could see some damaging wind gusts, and a spin up tornado or two. By 4pm, the entire line should have made it’s way through the entire viewing area and we should be all clear from any severe weather. One thing to note, timing and intensity of this system may and probably will change, so stay tuned to WRBL News 3 First Alert Weather for the latest.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with below average temps on Wednesday, and seasonal temps on Thursday.

Then Friday, comes Storm System #2. With this system a ways out, there is still quite some uncertainty when it comes to timing and intensity, so stay tuned.

7-Day First Alert Forecast

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week!

Meteorologist Brian Thomas