Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking a storm system moving through the Midwest this morning. As it moves further eastward it shows signs of weakening, however these storms can still pack a punch. As this system weakens, another wave of storms will begin to bubble up in southern Alabama and intensify this afternoon.

As a result, we have a severe threat this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The majority of the News 3 area is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) until Monday morning, with our primary threats being damaging winds and localized flooding.

After a break from the showers and storms on Tuesday, the rain and unsettled pattern returns. The remainder of the 7 day forecast will be unsettled with multiple rounds of showers and storms. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s.