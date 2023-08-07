Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot and humid day in store for your Monday, plus we are tracking strong to severe storms later this afternoon. Many of our Alabama counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9PM CT today, the remainder of the News 3 area is under a Heat Advisory until 8PM ET. Heat Index values could reach up to 113 degrees.

Storms will begin to build by 2 pm and will last into the evening hours later today. Some of these storms could be severe. Most of the News 3 area is under a slight risk for severe weather, however, an enhanced risk has been placed over parts of Troup and Meriwether county. Our primary threats are hail and damaging winds.

The rest of the First Alert forecast will remain unsettled as afternoon storms will be possible every day this week. Following today, highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 90s. However, conditions will warm back into the mid 90s by the weekend.