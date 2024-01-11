Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- One last pleasant day today before those storms tomorrow. After a chilly start, readings warmed into the 60s. Clouds moved back in this afternoon across the southern half of the viewing area, and will continue to stream in overnight.

Tomorrow morning we will start to watch a strong storm system moving through the southeast. There is still uncertainty about how well this will hold up as it progresses toward the east. While this system does not have the same flood threat as Tuesday’s system, there is a greater tornado threat going into Friday afternoon. Primary threats include damaging winds up to 60mph, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Behind this line of storms, we will remain breezy for the first half of the weekend before winds die down Sunday morning. This will allow for widespread frost that morning as temperatures drop below freezing Sunday.

Our next system moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will bring a few showers Monday night but as it continues to move through Tuesday morning, some of us may even see a few snow flurries.

Tuesday morning’s cold front will bring very cold artic air with it. By Wednesday of next week, morning lows are set to drop down into the teens.