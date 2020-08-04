Stuck between two systems then the humid air gets squeezed out

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are situated between two weak fronts and we are now experiencing drier conditions, with only a sporadic shower or two through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday we will see our dry front stall and dissipate a bit keeping us mostly to partly sunny and hot. Next week this same front will develop a surface low and retrograde back into the region for afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The tropics are still ripe for development…The GFS has been big on the week of the 20th in the southern Gulf. So get used to mid to upper 90s and not as much humidity in this extended forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories