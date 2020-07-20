Stuck smack dab in the middle of the dog days of summer

[4:42 PM] Bob Jeswald

All the same folks! Warm muggy in the morning, with mid 70s and hot and humid for the afternoons, with upper 90s. Each day with day time heating and just a very weak trough across the region , there will be stray pop-up showers and air mass storms. Again since there’s a lack of widespread activity we will not see much relief across the region.

The GFS, NAM, and RPM all indicate a weak wave or trough on the western Gulf but unlike last week’s wave this one is much weaker and appears to be drifting more in the western Gulf, so this at this time will not add any extra instability in our region for showers and storms.