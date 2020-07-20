Stuck smack dab in the middle of the dog days of summer

[4:42 PM] Bob Jeswald

All the same folks!  Warm muggy in the morning, with mid 70s and hot and humid for the afternoons, with upper 90s. Each day  with day time heating and just a very weak trough across the region , there will be stray pop-up showers and air mass storms.  Again since there’s a lack of widespread activity we will not see much relief across the region.

The GFS, NAM, and RPM all indicate a weak wave or trough on the western Gulf but unlike last week’s wave this one is much weaker and appears to be drifting more in the western Gulf, so this at this time will not add any extra instability in our region for showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

98° / 75°
Thunderstorms likely early
Thunderstorms likely early 50% 98° 75°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 74°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Friday

94° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 94° 75°

Saturday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 75°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 92° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

