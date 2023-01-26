After readings dipped into to the 30s this morning, we will continue to see temperatures drop Friday morning below freezing. We will continue to see pleasant conditions tomorrow with only a few passing clouds and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday morning our readings will drop into the lower 30s. Some of us could drop below freezing before we warm up in the afternoon into the upper 50s. Saturday night clouds will start to move back into the forecast ahead of our system moving in at the start of next week.

Our next chance of rain will come Sunday afternoon with heavy showers moving in and lasting overnight and into Monday morning. After a short break from the rain Monday afternoon, a secondary system will move in late Tuesday and last through next Friday. This system will bring heavy rain throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to warm up at the start of next week with readings reaching into the upper 50s by Sunday. This warming trend will continue with readings warming into the upper 60s on Tuesday.