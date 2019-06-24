Summer is in full swing

The forecast is almost hour by hour. Watching radar closely and visible satellite for convective type storms ahead of these waves on Monday and frankly through Wednesday afternoon. This will bring equal chances each day for the region for a shot of showers and storms.

A few will fizzle and sometimes a few will become severe. With the passage of these waves the benefit has been and will be breezy conditions throughout the region ahead of each wave whether it produces rain-storms or not.

Timing of cloud cover-thunderstorms will determine the afternoon high readings, For example the first wave that fizzled Monday helped us pop into the mid-90s and reach heat index values into the lower triple digit range, this will remain in the forecast but by the end of the week chances for rain will be very sporadic until a wave or something stronger can kick things up a notch.