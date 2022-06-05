We’ve got mostly sunny skies and temps from the mid 60s to mid 70s across the area this morning.

Our forecast for the next several days, we’ll feature partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with just some stray showers possible. Today, the best chance for rain will be from Columbus southward and Monday the coverage looks slightly higher, but still, not everybody will see rain. Highs today and Monday will top out in the upper 80s. Bottom line, just keep the umbrellas around, you might need them at some point. For the rest of the week, looks like we’re back to just a stray afternoon shower with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions.

The latest on Tropical Storm Alex as of the 8am advisory, it continues to move Northeast into the open Atlantic very quickly at 22 mph. It will pass pretty close to Bermuda, looks like just north of there.

Our next best chance for rain looks like next Saturday. But, that is not set in stone just yet, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian