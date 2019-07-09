Summer-like pattern continues for us with an eye on the tropics

We are now in the middle of summer, with the expectation weather-wise being hot, humid, and showers and storms possible each day. This trend will continue this week, with ample moisture to support scattered showers and storms associated with a tropical low.

This tropical low, currently located over the northern Gulf of Mexico, is expected to develop into a tropical storm and potentially a weak Category 1 hurricane. It will track westward, paralleling the Gulf Coast and making landfall near the southwest LA/southeast TX coast early Sunday morning before weakening as it tracks inland.

What does this mean for us? Well, with the moisture from this tropical low, we can expect an isolated chance of showers and storms as we head into Wednesday. As we approach Thursday and Friday however, as this system strengthens, we can expect a more scattered chance for showers and storms. This trend will continue into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the low 90s.

We will also be watching a cold front off to our northwest. Depending on the motion of the tropical system, it will impact how this cold front will affect our area. Models are currently showing it to fizzle out as it heads our way, so we will be looking at a continued isolated to scattered chance for showers and storms going into next week.

Once these systems clear the area mid-week, we can still expect a sporadic chance for showers and storms with daytime heating, with temperatures remaining at normal values in the low to mid-90s.