Summer pattern returns: Hot and humid with isolated showers

The summer pattern returns with a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening but the big story this week will be our temperatures warming back up.

As the left-over remnants of Barry continue to move to the north and away from the area, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the southeast and this means our temperatures will begin to warm up.

High temperatures will warm up to the middle 90s with the heat index getting into the triple digits. Rain chances will remain fairly low across the area with just an isolated shower or storm possible. This pattern will continue into the weekend.