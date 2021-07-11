Summer time pop-up thunderstorms back each afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Many areas saw rainfall throughout the day on Sunday and Monday will be similar as we watch a few weak impulses towards our west which will likely bring isolated showers and storms to the region again.

Plenty of gulf moisture still present around the southeast with high pressure towards our east which will help keep isolated showers and storms in the forecast for each and every day for the upcoming work week. Finally back in the typical summer time pattern, so keep the rain gear close by especially in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be holding right near 90ºF with low 90s likely as we head into Thursday and Friday. High pressure builds overhead late in the week and for the upcoming weekend helping to increase temperatures a tad.