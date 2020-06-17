Summer weather is headed our way in this First Alert Forecast

The forecast can be described as being sluggish. That being said, we will see pleasant conditions temperature readings will feel pleasant with clouds and sun and only a periodic shower or storm.

This forecast is going to be hotter by the weekend because of and increasing ridge of high-pressure building into the region without having the low pressure system over the mid-Atlantic filtering in cooler cloudy weather.

Getting back to the weekend temperatures will climb almost 10° warmer to15° warmer for the weekend, which means it will feel hot with mid-90s, and chances of rain will not return until Tuesday for the extended forecast with a true summer pattern.

The tropical forecast is also quiet. But there will be some hints as high pressure builds over the Bahamas the southern portion of high pressure will direct some energy into the western Gulf of Mexico. So this will be sometime in early July for the western Gulf.