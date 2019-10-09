Sun and clouds today with highs staying in the middle 80s

Not bad this morning with a little breeze and temperatures in the 60s to low 70s, warming up to the middle 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures dropping into the 60s under clear skies, Thursday morning will start off cool and comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s with abundant sunshine on Thursday afternoon, we’ll stay this way to end the week as well so any if you have any plans Friday afternoon they look to go off without any problems.

A cold front will move into the area on Saturday afternoon and evening, not a big rain maker for us unfortunately but it is possible that we may be able to squeeze a few showers out of this front as it passes over. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s but temperatures heading into Sunday morning will dip down to the 50s and believe it or not that is average for this time of the year. Daytime highs on Sunday will range from the upper 70s to low 80s across much of the region but no significant drops in temperature are expected.

Warming up and more cloud cover to start the next work week, our next chance for showers will be on Tuesday.