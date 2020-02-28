Sun, storms, and some light showers heading into March

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pattern continues to be very comfortable. We’ll have more sunshine than clouds Saturday but more high cloudiness in the forecast will be a signal of bigger changes headed our way.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers and possibly isolated storms on Tuesday but not severe Tuesday.

WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday the 4th still looks to be anytime for the set-up  for a few elevated storms with damaging  wind and possibility of isolated tornadoes. This system will exit quickly until the next stormy pattern arriving sometime on the 11th-12th of March.

You’ll notice in this extended forecast there will be more drier days between systems in the upcoming weeks ahead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

More Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories