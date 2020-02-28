Sun, storms, and some light showers heading into March

The pattern continues to be very comfortable. We’ll have more sunshine than clouds Saturday but more high cloudiness in the forecast will be a signal of bigger changes headed our way.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers and possibly isolated storms on Tuesday but not severe Tuesday.

WEATHER AWARE: Wednesday the 4th still looks to be anytime for the set-up for a few elevated storms with damaging wind and possibility of isolated tornadoes. This system will exit quickly until the next stormy pattern arriving sometime on the 11th-12th of March.

You’ll notice in this extended forecast there will be more drier days between systems in the upcoming weeks ahead.