SUNDAY: Hot and dry

A dry front moving through Alabama and Georgia won’t have much effect on us. We will remain hot and dry.

Afternoon temperatures will be almost 10 degrees above average by the time Monday rolls around. There will be just a stray shower possible, but barely any relief from the triple digit heat indices.

The ridge of high pressure does not budge any through the upcoming week as temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s.

By next weekend we could see some moisture come our way, but will advise as it comes closer.