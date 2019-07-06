SUNDAY: Muggy morning then afternoon showers

After a couple of morning showers, temperatures were able to rebound back into the 90s this afternoon. Expect more isolated showers and storms with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to low 90s in this very typical summer-like pattern.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the tropics along with the National Hurricane Center. They’ve highlighted an area of concern in west Tennessee that will likely move into the northern Gulf. However, the behavior of this low remains uncertain and we are too far out for any specifics.

Temperatures will be 2-3 degrees above average on Sunday with temperatures running almost near average through next week.