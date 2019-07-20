SUNDAY: Showers backing off

Rain coverage should start to decrease as we move into the second half of the weekend, but won’t completely diminish. You will still be dodging hit or miss showers through the afternoon and evening with daytime heating driving these showers and storms.

While everything has been pretty typical for July so far, we are tracking a ‘cool’ front that will dive into the region. However, like most of these summer time fronts it will start to lose some momentum once it arrives to the valley. This front will aid in shower development Tuesday and into the latter portions of the week as it stalls and washes out.

You will notice a tad bit difference in temperatures with the front. Mid to upper 80s will be possible and yes some areas will still make it into the lower 90s.