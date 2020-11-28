Sunday we’ll be met with appreciable rainfall, severe weather threat, then a taste of winter cold

Weather Aware Sunday-Repeated rainfall across east-central Alabama will lead to local flooding-Severe Weather window 7pm-Overnight (2am hinted by GRAF model)

The main impact will be the 1-2” and possibly more rainfall across east-central Alabama, especially parallel to the I-85 corridor. This will be starting around 9/8 CT in the morning through midnight central time. Repeated rainfall over the same areas or (training-we call it) will cause local street flooding. Severe weather set-up comes later potentially in the evening or after sunset…All depends on the warm front and the northern edge of this surface warm front…

We have to wait and see. We are in a Marginal Risk or 1 out of 5 for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes…Not a wide-scale event.

Breakdown: The entire event starts with the upper low when its position becomes off to the west…A surface low across Louisiana will need not be watched closely because this will set-up a typical low-level jet ahead of the surface low and then we need to watch how far the warm front lifts into the region.

By way of the low, it may get as close to central Alabama and Georgia after sunset… The good news will be the rain-cooled air and the lack of low-level surface instability. A lot of “what if’s”, so we need to stand by.

The wrap-around moisture for travelers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning will bring snow flurries and possibly light snow accumulations for the higher terrain across northeast Alabama and northwest Georgia. A cold plunge follows with a wind chill and a preview of winter-like weather.

Late week: And yet again another cut-off low will bring a change for Friday but timing is fluid but hopefully out in time for next weekend and the Santa Clause Classic 10K at Callaway Gardens.

Greg Majewski will keep you all updated tonight on both shows, so stay with The First Alert Weather team tonight on News 3.

PLEASE READ: From NWS Atlanta

000

NOUS42 KFFC 272113

PNSFFC

GAZ078-079-089>091-102-103-301500-

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

413 PM EST FRI NOV 27 2020

…COLUMBUS NWR TRANSMITTER IS OFF THE AIR…

NOAA WEATHER RADIO TRANSMITTER AT COLUMBUS…WXM 32 ON 162.400… IS

OFF THE AIR DUE TO TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES. SERVICE IS EXPECTED TO

BE RESTORED BY EARLY NEXT WEEK. WXM 32 PROVIDES SERVICE TO THE

GEORGIA COUNTIES OF CHATTAHOOCHEE…HARRIS…MARION…

MUSCOGEE…STEWART…TALBOT…AND WEBSTER…AND THE ALABAMA

COUNTIES OF LEE AND RUSSELL.

ALTERNATE SERVICE FOR THE AFFECTED AREAS CAN BE RECEIVED FROM

TRANSMITTERS AT AMERICUS…WXJ 30 ON 162.425…THOMASTON…WXJ

31 ON 162.500 AND ASHBURN…WWF 54 ON 162.525. WEATHER

INFORMATION IS ALSO AVAILABLE FROM WEATHER.GOV/ATLANTA.