Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another gorgeous forecast in store to end our weekend! Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by lunchtime, before highs reach into the mid 80s later this evening. Skies will stay clear, but winds will begin to pick up by midday with gust up to 20mph possible throughout the day.

We will remain dry through most of next week until a cool front moves through late Friday/early Saturday. Ahead of this cool front clouds will increase by Thursday, and a few showers will be possible by Friday afternoon. This will be our best chance for measurable rainfall in the extended forecast; however, it will likely not be a lot.

Temperatures will linger in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the school week. Following the passage of the cool front this weekend, highs will drop into the upper 70s.