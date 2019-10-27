Sunny and calm Monday before more wet weather arrives midweek

Now that we are clear of one frontal system, you will wake to chilly temperatures in the mid to low 50s in the morning. However, Monday will be a pleasant and tranquil day before more unsettled weather heads to the valley.

The frontal boundary will lift back northward as a warm front triggering more showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. The wet weather will stick around through Halloween with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s before another cold front clears this system out and bringing cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

By Friday, afternoon highs could be struggling to get out of the 60s with morning lows over the weekend staying in the mid to low 40s.