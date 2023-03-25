Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a few showers and storms this morning, more sunshine is in store this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to trend above average as afternoon highs reach into the mid-80s.

Tomorrow we are Weather Aware once again, as several rounds of strong storms are in store for the News 3 area. The first will begin to move through tomorrow morning (8AM), bringing heavy rain and windy conditions. The second round of storms will quickly follow this system at midday and will continue through much of the afternoon. Another round of heavy rain will move through the southeast late Sunday night (10 PM), bringing windy conditions; however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

We will remain Weather Aware until Tuesday morning, as this front stalls across the southeast, bringing an unsettled pattern and multiple rounds of storms. Heavy rain will move through early Monday morning, with storms continuing through the day, before another round of heavy rain moves through Tuesday morning.

An area of high pressure will finally push this front out, leaving us with a break from the rain as we head into next weekend.

Temperatures will cool off thanks to continued cloud cover and rain, highs dipping into the 60s by Tuesday. Readings will quickly rebound into the upper 70s by Thursday, and into the 80s by Friday.