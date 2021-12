COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A calm, clear, but chilly night ahead with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s.

A beautiful week in store with plenty of sunshine as high pressure stays situated over our region for the next several days. Temperature will rise back above average by mid-week.

By the weekend, a weak cold front will make its way through leaving us with the chance for a few stray to isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday.