Sunny and hot to end the week

A cold front moved through on Thursday afternoon and while we didn’t see any rain, we will see slightly cooler temperatures for the area. You can expect high temperatures in the low to middle 90s with a light breeze out of the northwest, tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Hot for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s, it is not out of the question that some locations may reach the triple digits on both Saturday and Sunday. The heat will continue into early next week with highs in the upper 90s on Monday

Our next chance for rain looks to be on Tuesday and Wednesday as a front looks to stall across the area, high temperatures will remain in the low to middle 90s