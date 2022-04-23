Whether you’re hitting the park, the water, or looking to just spend some time outdoors, the weather is going to be pretty good. It’s going to be weekend filled with lots of sunshine, but temps will be above average with highs reaching the mid 80s today and Sunday. Monday will be even warmer with some places getting close to 90!

But, a frontal system will bring in a chance for showers on Tuesday, and afterwards, we will see temps back down in the upper 70s and low 80s, closer to average for this time of the year.

Looking long-term, even though we’re still in severe weather season, we don’t see any severe weather issues for the southeast over the next several weeks.

Enjoy the weather this weekend and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian