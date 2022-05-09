We’ve got a few clouds out there this morning, but by the afternoon, we’ll see tons of sunshine and temps slightly below average for this time of the year. Today’s high about 80 degrees.

We’ll remain dry with lots of sunshine for much of the week ahead. We’ll see some clouds from time to time over the next several days, but definitely much more sun than clouds. Tuesday, much like today, lots of sunshine in the afternoon but we will start to warm a bit heading into mid week with mid 80s returning.

As far as rainfall for the next 7 days, not much to speak of as we will have a chance for some stray showers on Friday and Saturday, with a slightly better chance on Sunday. And, with Riverfest Weekend in Uptown coming up this weekend, that’s great news as we don’t see a washout, or even enough rain to cause any disruption during the festivities.

Don’t forget, Relay For Life of Muscogee County will be going on during Riverfest, and to get signed up, just visit the ACS event website: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=101620

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Monday! Brian