Sunny, breezy and chilly today, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s.

The cold front has moved through, we have cleared out and now its time for some sun with chilly temperatures and gusty winds. Look for high temperatures today to stay in the upper 40s to low 50s, with winds gusting out of the north around 20 mph. Overnight will be cold once again as we dip into the low 30s, we’ll be a little warmer on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Increasing clouds on Friday but staying dry, our next chance of rain will arrive this weekend as a low-pressure lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Look for rain to begin Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will stay in the low to middle 50s.