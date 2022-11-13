TODAY: After some morning cloudiness, this afternoon we’ll see sunny skies and highs only in the mid 50s. It will be a little breezy too. Tonight, expect clear skies and temperatures dropping well into the 30s, with some areas north of Columbus reaching the freezing mark.

MONDAY: Monday will feature more sun with a few clouds around. Highs may reach 60° and it will still be a little breezy.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a very cloudy day with hit and miss showers moving through the area. The heavier amounts will be south of Columbus, but nonetheless, many of you will need an umbrella at some point. Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 50s, so it will be a chilly rain.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week looks dry with below average temperatures being the main story. Highs the rest of the week will be anywhere from mid to 50s to around 60, a good 10° below average. Overnight lows, especially Friday and Saturday will be down in the mid 30s, again 10-12° below average. Bottom line, if you like cooler weather, you’ll like the week ahead.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian