Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- An even colder start to our day this morning, as lows dropped into the mid 20s for many of us. By midday, readings will warm into the upper 40s and skies will remain clear, but later this afternoon expect to see a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

One last day of freezing temperatures will be possible tomorrow morning before a warm up at the end of the week. Tomorrow afternoon will trend warmer as readings warmer into the low to mid 60s. Ahead of our next storm system, readings will warm into the 40s by Friday morning.

This system will bring scattered showers and storms starting early Friday morning. Rain chances will linger throughout the weekend and into the start of next week. Showers will likely move out by Monday morning.

Readings will warm into the 70s by Saturday afternoon, as lows jump 30 degrees into the 60s. Behind this weekends storm system, temperatures cool back off into the lower 60s by Tuesday afternoon.