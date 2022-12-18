TODAY: A beautiful but chilly Sunday is on tap with highs in the low to mid-50s. Overnight lows tonight will see temps dip into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Monday will start out with a few clouds but dry conditions. Late afternoon clouds will be on the increase and we could see an isolated shower late. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be wet at times with a Gulf low hugging the coast and moisture spreading northward. Most of the rain will be from the Columbus area southward.

WEDNESDAY: There will be a break from the showers on Wednesday although we’ll still be mostly cloudy. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: A strong cold front will be approaching late Thursday and out ahead of it we’ll see some rain move through. Then in the overnight hours into Friday morning, the cold front moves through the Columbus/Phenix City area and temperatures will drop big time. Temperatures at midnight will be in the 50s, but by the time you wake up Friday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the upper teens to low 20s!

FRIDAY: There could be some snow flurries very early Friday morning as that system moves out and moisture wraps around the backside of the front and interacts with the cold air. We also will have to watch out for any icing that may occur. The winds will be quite strong so that will help to dry the roadways and overpasses, but will it be enough before any freezing occurs? Friday’s afternoon highs will only be in the 20s and 30s as the colder air really settles in. Stay tuned to WRBL for the latest on this Thursday/Friday system as timing and location will probably change, resulting in possible forecast changes.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be pretty nice with sunshine, but highs will only be in the low to mid-30s after waking up to temperatures down in the teens, brrrrr.

CHRISTMAS DAY: We’ll see cloudy skies for your Christmas Day, but any precipitation looks to stay north. North Georgia and north Alabama could see a few snow showers. Highs in the area Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Kaylee