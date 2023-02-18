Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- After waking up to subfreezing temperatures this Saturday morning, readings will warm over 20 degrees by this afternoon into the upper 50s. Staying sunny as we head into the afternoon, with only a few high clouds.

Tomorrow readings will be slightly warmer with lows in the upper 30s and highs once again in the upper 50s. Clouds will begin to move in overnight, and there will be a mix of sun and clouds for our Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm over the next week. Readings will rise almost 15 degrees by Monday with afternoon highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday of next week, expect to warm into the 80s with morning lows in the 60s. This trend will cause our temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees above average in Wednesday and Thursday.

We will stay dry heading into next week, but rain will return to the forecast as a front stall to our north over parts of Tennessee and Virginia. This will allow for stray showers to move in for the early part of our Tuesday and linger through Thursday evening. We will get a break from the showers for our Friday, but the rain will return for our weekend in our extended forecast.