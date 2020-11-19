Sunny skies Friday but a fair-weather breakdown could lead to a stormy Thanksgiving Eve

We will remain sunny and pleasant in this upcoming First Alert Forecast. Saturday we will begin to see a slow breakdown of our high pressure ridge, with mainly overcast skies and throughout the day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Readings will easily climb into the mid-70s.

Front #1 Sunday late-Monday: This front does not have a lot of energy to work with or it being able to tap additional moisture for coverage for showers or storms. Along the front in the overnight there will be a few brief light shower or two.

Front #1 lifts back as a warm front Late Tuesday and throughout the day Wednesday: There will be a stronger front working to drive this warm front across the region for the heaviest traveled day for Thanksgiving (less travel? COVID).

This energy will provide some instability and low level shear for a “marginal risk” from what I’m seeing now for the day on Wednesday. This will likely change for timing but we need to watch closely, If I go Weather Aware but too early right now.

Thanksgiving Day and Weekend : The model data has been consistent with that front clearing everything out for Thanksgiving Day with low readings into the upper 40s and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Black Friday through the holiday weekend we can expect to see another strong cold front likely entering the region, Stay tuned for some cooler weather.