TODAY: The really nice Fall weather continues with some warming over the next several days. Today will see lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 70s. Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds with overnight lows back in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunday, we continue the warming trend as highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80°. We’ll see a few clouds, but we remain mostly sunny and dry.

NEXT WEEK: We start of really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°, but Wednesday, a front arrives to give us a chance for some showers. Right now, it’s looks like just a morning event, with limited amounts possible. In fact, less than half an inch is expected. The next several days, Thursday and Friday will once again feature mostly sunny skies, but we are watching another frontal system that could bring us another chance for some showers next weekend.

TROPICS: No tropical activity is expected for the next 5 days.

THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY: On this day in 1997, Game 4 of the World Series was being played in Cleveland between the Indians and the Florida Marlins. The game features snow showers and the coldest temperatures in World Series history. The Indians won the game 10-3, but the Marlins would go on to win the World Series 4 games to 3.

