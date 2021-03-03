Sunshine again and then a system chokes-off the rain but keeps the clouds

The forecast will look similar to this post on Wednesday afternoon, with a few lower 70s for Thursday.

The chances for measurable rainfall are very slim to none in this extended forecast, despite a front sweeping through late Friday into early Saturday.

There’s a cold front dropping down from the mid-West, with cooler stable air behind it. There’s another storm system at the same time developing across the desert southwest.

The two will collide, which will be in our favor from sparing us from any inclement weather just clouds in this First Alert Forecast.

The southwest storm will be pushed farther into the Gulf of Mexico, therefore staving off our chances for any measurable rainfall or at least holding it down to nearly a sprinkle.