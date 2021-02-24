 

Sunshine and warm readings, with a dose or two of showers in the forecast

Weather

The forecast for sunshine continues until we see the cold front draped across the region.  Increasing clouds will be back but any rain chances will rely on the exact position of the front and weak disturbances will send a few waves that will trigger a pop-up shower or storm in this forecast.

Readings Friday may take a dip into the upper 60s, with a few showers and possibly a storm or two. Again, not looking like a washout but widely scattered showers will not return until the physical front moves across the two state area.   

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend and climb back into the mid to upper 70s and the humid air will be back as well.

The front in the extended forecast appears to be sweeping through Monday, with scattered showers and storms. When this happens, we can expect to see more average readings returning next week. But there is no frigid air as we head into the first week of March.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 49°
Fair
Fair 0% 67° 49°

Thursday

76° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 53°

Friday

66° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 66° 53°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 80° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 62°

Monday

65° / 49°
Showers
Showers 55% 65° 49°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
Showers
Showers 47% 67° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
67°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
62°

58°

9 PM
Clear
1%
58°

55°

10 PM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

11 PM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

1 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

2 AM
Clear
5%
50°

50°

3 AM
Clear
6%
50°

50°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

50°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
50°

50°

7 AM
Showers
36%
50°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
65°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
71°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
72°

