Sunshine and warm readings, with a dose or two of showers in the forecast

The forecast for sunshine continues until we see the cold front draped across the region. Increasing clouds will be back but any rain chances will rely on the exact position of the front and weak disturbances will send a few waves that will trigger a pop-up shower or storm in this forecast.

Readings Friday may take a dip into the upper 60s, with a few showers and possibly a storm or two. Again, not looking like a washout but widely scattered showers will not return until the physical front moves across the two state area.

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend and climb back into the mid to upper 70s and the humid air will be back as well.

The front in the extended forecast appears to be sweeping through Monday, with scattered showers and storms. When this happens, we can expect to see more average readings returning next week. But there is no frigid air as we head into the first week of March.